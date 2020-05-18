Disinfectant spray launched at bus stands

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

On the directives of the Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad, a disinfectant drive has been launched in bus stands to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said an official news release issued here Monday.

The drive has been launched in wake of the directives of the provincial government regarding opening of public transport and disinfectant spray is being carried out in all bus stands of the district Mardan. A team of Rescue 1122 Mardan headed by District Emergency Officer.