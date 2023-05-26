Disha Patani raises temperature with viral dance video

Indian dance, model, and actor Disha Patani is an absolute stunner who often leaves netizens in awe with her bold persona.

From skimpy dresses to desi attires, the Malang star slays every look with equal glam and panache.

Lately, the diva is taking the internet by storm with her recent clip in which she flaunted her stunning dance moves. The clip of the Indian diva spreads like wildfire as she shakes her legs with group dancers.

The brief clip shows her donning a very sultry dark-toned ensemble with black boots. Social media users were in awe of Disha’s sizzling moves.

Disha’s breakthrough in Bollywood came with the film Baaghi 2, the film was a commercial success, and her performance was well-received. The glamour girl gained recognition and fame with her role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and since then she appeared in many commercial projects.

She has since appeared in several films, including Bharat, Malang, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021).