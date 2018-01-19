Disgusting remarks

Bairia BJP MLA Surendra Singh’s claim that India will be a Hindu ‘rashtra’ by 2024, came as a strict threat to the Indian Constitution. It deserves to be condemned by every citizen. His remarks that there are a very few Muslims who are patriotic, have nothing to do with reality. He must have a glance at history, which is filled with the evidences of Muslims’ patriotism. The most shocking is that on one hand, the Prime Minister always chants the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Collective Efforts, Inclusive Growth) and on the other hand, leaders of his own party try to divide the nation.

The slogan always chanted by the Prime Minister should not remain a slogan. The government should implement it at the ground level and make it meaningful. In addition, the MLA must be suspended from the Party.

ASIF IQBAL

Hyderabad, India

