Disguised as victim, PDP man tries to meet Mirwaiz

Srinagar

Disguised as a victim, a member of ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nazir Yatoo Monday tried to meet All Parties Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his Nigeen residence.

Mirwaiz said that Yatoo had sought an appointment few days back in connection with his brother’s enforced disappearance and in connection with reopening of the Asiya Neelofar rape and murder case.

Mirwaiz said: “When he came to meet me today at my residence, I was surprised to learn that he was a member of PDP. He had also brought some media people along with him.” Mirwaiz said after learning that Yatoo was associated with the ruling PDP, “I politely asked him to leave.”—RK