Disgruntled PTI workers protest continues blockade of Bani Gala

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers disgruntled over ‘unfair’ distribution of party tickets for the upcoming general election continued to stage the sit-in protest in Bani Gala on Tuesday.

The protesters are present outside the residence of party chief Imran Khan in Bani Gala.

The PTI chief failed to pacify protesting party workers despite assurances that he will review the party’s decisions regarding awarding tickets for the upcoming elections.

He made the remarks while addressing disgruntled PTI members protesting outside his residence in Bani Gala on Monday.

The PTI chairman, while trying to placate the agitated workers, said that the decision for awarding tickets was taken by the parliamentary members of the party on the basis of merit.

He asserted that he would not be forced to change his decision on the basis of pressure.

“If I change my decision today because of you, tomorrow more people will come here… I am not saying this because of me or my honesty.. I am saying this because I fear Allah,” said Imran while addressing the protesters earlier in the day.

He then urged the workers to submit review petitions, adding that he will sit with the party’s board and review the decisions in the next three days.

“Will decide on the basis of merit,” Imran said to the disgruntled workers, after listening to their grievances.