‘Disease free globe possible by vibrant role of nurses’

Staff Reporter

Principal Nursing College of LGH Razia Bano and Chief Nursing Superintendent Services Hospital Samina Yasmeen in a joint statement said that health sector cannot perform effectively without profound role of nurses.

Disease free globe was only possible with vibrant and leadership role of nurses as they know more than all the health force about the chronic issues of health sector, they said and added that Nurses deserved to be given share in decision making about health care programmes.

They also need facilities, security and better service structure as they serve the ailing humanity .

Samina Yasmeen and Razia Bano expressed these views in connection with World Nursing Day.

Samina Yasmeen said that noble profession of nursing was a ray of hope and recovery for patients suffering from various ailments, adding that patients expressed even more confidence on nurses than doctors in hospital wards.

She said that many more steps and initiatives were needed for the promotion of nursing in Pakistan, adding that role of nurses in health care system had been recognized throughout the world and it was estimated that more than nine million nurse and midwives would be required in future by 2030, she maintained.

Razia Bano told that propotion for number of doctors and nurses was 1:4 as recommended internationally, but this proportion was 1:2.5 in Pakistan so far which reflected the scarcity of nurses in our country.

She applauded the Punjab government for recruiting nurses through Punjab Public Service Commission for the first time to uphold merit and transparency. Punjab government has also regularized nurses working on contract basis.