Disease, drought resistant seeds to be developed

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The scientists at a symposium have called upon the need to do more research on developing disease and drought resistant seeds of vegetables to resolve issues in agriculture sector.

They were addressing Pakistan’s biggest three-day international symposium organized by Punjab University National Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology titled “Advances in Molecular Biology of Plants and Health Sciences” at Riazuddin Auditorium here. PU Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Firdous-e-Barin, CEMB Director Prof Dr Tayyab Husnain, Dr. Razi Abbas Shamsi, Prof. Dr. Ikram ul Haq, Prof Dr Fazal-e-Majid, Four Brothers CEO Javed Qureshi, faculty members and over 100 scientists from Japan, Malaysia, Turkey, Nigeria, as well as from different prestigious institutes of Pakistan were present on the occasion.

Addressing the symposium, the scientists explained that various recent researches had explored to cure serious and ordinary diseases in human beings while research was also being done on genetic reasons behind deafness, blindness and other such diseases.

