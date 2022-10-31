Pakistan and India could finally end their test cricket embargo by facing each other in a one-off match in Melbourne with discussions already underway, former cricketer Simon O’Donnell has claimed.

The idea comes after the two teams played each other in front of more than 92,000 people at MCG, in one of the most thrilling games of this year’s T20 World Cup.

Now former Australian international Simon O’Donnell, while talking to SEN Radio, has mentioned the possibility of the game leading to further contests between the two sides.

‘That [their T20 World Cup clash] was extraordinary,’. “That game itself is the one that’s held the tournament up so far, people keep referring back to it”. O’Donnell was quoted as saying by DailyMail.

‘There was 90,000 at a neutral venue, there was extraordinary emotion, the scenes of the game, the tightness of the game, the pressure.

‘It was magnificent sort of stuff, to the level that I can say there will be discussions being had, or there are discussions being had to play a Test match here.

‘There’s also the possibility of a triangular One-Day series between India, Pakistan and Australia or a Test match between India and Pakistan.

‘My word there are [conversations happening] in the wake of this [T20 World Cup clash].

‘There are already discussions taking place.’

Pakistan has not played India in a test match in 15 years given the political tensions between the two countries. Their teams also do not play bilateral series for the same reason but always deliver never-before-seen numbers whenever they go head-to-head in ICC-sanctioned events.

Before Melbourne, England had previously offered to host a test-match series between Pakistan and India, an offer which was promptly rejected.

However, with another display of competitiveness, the two boards may finally give fans what they want.