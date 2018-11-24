Discrimination in education

Acquiring education is the right of every individual irrespective of his/her race, class, creed, ethnicity, religion or nationality. However, things seem contrary in Pakistan. While quality education is provided by the government in the rest of the world, the case with Pakistan is quite different. The problem is further evident from the fact that a wide education gap exists between the public and the private sectors. The public sector in Pakistan is not capable of providing good education as compared to the private sector. Hence, the provision of education falling below the standards by the public sector only tends to make things worse as it leads to the creation of disparity between classes.

The poor do not get access to quality education; hence they are deprived of acquiring education unlike the rich. The class gap is further widened by the fact that the teachers in the private sector are far more qualified and educated than the ones serving in the public sector. This difference gives the private sector a monopoly of decision making in choosing and designing high fee structures which are not affordable for most of the people in our society. Comprising mostly of the middle class, the higher classes get to acquire good quality education in our society which only tends to create an environment of discrimination and dissatisfaction among the masses.

This means that higher the income levels, higher the level of education thereby, ignoring and discriminating the poor. The poor in Pakistan do not only get deprived of quality education but also spend the rest of their lives looking for good jobs that people from good educational backgrounds get easy access to, because of their capabilities and skills. The government must, therefore, pay due attention to the public sector and bring about reforms in the sector to make sure that every individual in our society gets the education.

NIMRA NADEEM

Via email

