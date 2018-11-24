Discrimination against women

This is regarding the Sabarimala temple row that’s taking place in Kerala, India since the last many months where women are not allowed to enter the temple to pray. The Catholic Church is the only place of worship where not only women but people of all faiths and communities are allowed to enter. When God created human beings in His own image and likeliness (Genesis 1: 27), why are women being discriminated from entering temples?

Isn’t it unfair and disgusting that women are treated inferior to men by some people of the Hindu community? When will men learn to treat women at par with them? Women are not sex objects and men should realise this.

JUBEL DCRUZ

Mumbai, India

