Discover Pakistan redefines Journalism with World’s First AI-Only News Channel

ISLAMABAD – In groundbreaking leap for global media, Discover Pakistan launched Pakistan Today English News, the world’s first fully AI-driven English news channel, featuring anchors, reporters, analysts, and hosts powered entirely by artificial intelligence. This bold move is being hailed as a revolution in news broadcasting.

The channel promises 24/7 real-time coverage, primarily in English, with plans to introduce AI-powered live translation in over 40 languages, making news accessible to viewers across the globe. Building on its trailblazing AI talk show debut in 2023, Discover Pakistan is once again redefining the boundaries of technology in media.

During historic launch, CEO Dr. Kaiser Rafiq introduced his AI avatar alongside others, demonstrating lifelike facial expressions, body movements, and emotional nuances — all made possible through advanced deep learning and natural language processing. The AI anchors can mimic over 1,500 human gestures, delivering news with uncanny realism.

Under Dr. Rafiq’s guidance, AI project head Ms. Arooj Arif, along with Haider Ali and their team, spent months developing the channel, which will broadcast globally from its main studio in London, UK.

“Our aim isn’t to replace journalists but to empower them,” said Dr. Rafiq. “AI ensures consistent, factual reporting, letting humans focus on investigative and in-depth journalism.”

With its cutting-edge technology and real-time data analysis from verified global sources, Pakistan Today English News positions Pakistan as a pioneer in AI-powered media, setting a new gold standard for the world of journalism.