DISCOs ordered to prepare proposals to reduce power losses

Lahore

Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) has directed all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to prepare robust proposals to reduce power distribution losses, Aggregate Technical & Commercial Losses (AT&C), immediately. The directions were passed by PEPCO management in the wake of loss of considerable amount of energy beyond the permissible limit at 11-kV feeders of all the ten power distribution companies during last five months, according to PEPCO spokesman here Monday.

He said that 50 per cent and above losses on 745 feeders were recorded during the month of November 2017 which resulted in loss of 250.71 million KWH (units), whereas losses at same percentage were recorded during July to November 2017 on 1241 feeders of DISCOs (except IESCO) incurred the loss of 2233.67 million units of electricity.

The Progress Report, in this regard, revealed that among the worst performing DISCOs PESCO lost 141.85 million units in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, LESCO lost 16.64 million units in Punjab, SEPCO lost 20.01 million units in Sindh and 37.37 units were lost by QESCO in Balochistan in the month of November 2017 only, he mentioned.

This loss was a perpetual drain on the power sector finances and indicated the poor performance and inefficiency on the part of DISCOs, he said and asserted that PEPCO Managing Director Musaddiq Ahmed Khan directed the CEOs to prepare the proposals including but not limited to the options of outsourcing billing and collection on the aforementioned feeders. PEPCO MD said that progress of DISCOs would be monitored in monthly review meetings, failure to improve reasonably well, may entail extreme measures under applicable rules/law including Efficiency and Discipline (E&D) Rules 1978, Electricity Act and NAB Ordinance, if needed.—APP