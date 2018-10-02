Discos directed to take measures to avoid electric shock incidents

Islamabad

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Monday informed the National Assembly that power distribution companies had been directed to take preventive measures to avoid electric shock incidents in future. All the distribution companies (Discos) would have to improve their obsolete distribution system, he added.

He was responding to a calling attention notice moved by the Syed Amin-ul-Haq regarding death of two persons and arms amputation of an eight-year old boy due to electric shocks caused by falling high-tension wires in Karachi.

The minister told the House that an incident took place at Ahsanabad Sector-4 off the Super Highway in which both arms of eight-year old Umar were badly burnt and doctors had to amputate them in order to save his life. He said according to an inquiry, the K-Electric was responsible for the incident.—APP

