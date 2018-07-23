Disciplined army helpful in establishing democracy: Hasina

Addresses army forum

Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday said a disciplined and strong army always plays a very helpful role in establishing and integrating democracy in any country. “To establish democracy in a country and integrate it with people’s aspirations, a disciplined and strong army plays a very supportive role,” she said. The Prime Minister said this while inaugurating the ‘Army Headquarters Selection Board 2018’ at Dhaka Cantonment.

She asked the Generals to select eligible patriot leaders who are imbued with the spirit of the great Liberation War through neutral analyses and keeping themselves above everything.

“The leadership should be handed over to such eligible officers who are well educated, active, cautious, intelligent and above all have strong credence to strengthen democracy. The army leadership should be placed in the hands of those who are patriot and believe in the Liberation War,” she said.—Agencies

