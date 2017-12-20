Disbursement of PM Package

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) has rejected the government’s move of ‘eliminating Associations role’ in verification and disbursement of Duty Drawback under revised PM Package for exporters, expressing fear that a new channel of corruption is going to open. PHMA chairman Dr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja, in a letter written to the Ministry of Textile Industry, said that the role of Associations must be restored in the DDT Order 2017-18 in view of their productive and contributory services, as they are the elected representatives of the exporters. It is to be noted that Ministry of Textile in its notification No. 1(42-A) TID/17-TR-II dated 12.12.2017 has omitted the clause mentioning Association’s role. “The revised notification should be issued in consultation with the real stakeholders, restoring the required clause of ‘Association Role’ for the true implementation of PM Package, with full accuracy and transparency of duty drawback disbursement to the exporters on merit,” the chairman said.