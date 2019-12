Karachi

The government of Sindh has decided to disburse of the current basic pay of the employees monthly pension to its retirees for the period of one year.

Ghufran Memon, Accountant General of Sindh, in a press release, has asked all the provincial secretaries/ PAOs to complete pension papers of their retirees at least 6 months before their date of retirement. Failing which anticipatory pension would be disbursed in accordance with pension rules of Sindh Government.