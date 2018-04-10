Disastrous one-wheeling

These days one wheeling is a very common sport for our youth.

Many youngsters lose their life in this melodrama. Every day many accidents take place because of the ‘one wheeling’ phenomenon. It is not that only these youngsters put them at risk but they also create nuisance and hazards for the whole traffic plying on the road. The government, particularly the Traffic Police/Wardens is requested to stop this traffic hazard with full force, as the casualties and loss of life of these young riders is not only a loss to their parents but also to the nation as a whole.

AHSAN ALI

Karachi

