Disaster management purely a humanitarian effort: Omar

Mohammad Arshad

Chairman National disaster management authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat, Friday, said that Disaster Management was purely a humanitarian effort therefore politics couldn’t into play at such forums.

While addressing a press conference on the successful conclusion of “Host Nation Support Guideline for Foreign Assistance to Pakistan during Disasters” here he appreciated the positive contribution of all participating countries [SM1] /organizations and hoped that this session would enhance regional co-operation among the member states.

Earlier, Sixth ‘Regional Technical Group Meeting’ on Disaster Management – Confidence Building Measures (DM-CBM) of Heart of Asia (HoA) – Istanbul Process was held here. NDMA Pakistan’s Member DRR Muhammad Idrees Mehsud Co-chaired the proceeding of the meeting along Republic of Kazakhstan H.E Talgat Nurmagambetov.

The meeting was attended by Technical focal points / representatives of the participating countries of HoA including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey. Representatives of supporting country Japan as well as supporting Organizations including ADPC, UNESCAP and UNDP also attended the meeting.

The Meeting started with Inaugural Session chaired by the Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat. In his opening remarking Chairman NDMA term the hosting of 6th Regional Technical Group Meeting on DM – CMB as a great honor.

He welcomed the participant and said, this meeting will result in enhanced regional co-operation in Disaster Management sector. Executive Director ADPC, Hans Guttman presented progress against HOA Regional Roadmap for DRR and highlighted the salient features of progress against each of the eight action areas.

The participants of the meeting recognized and appreciated the steps taken so far on the progress and practical implementation of HOA DM-CBM Roadmap. It was however, stressed upon the participating countries, together with supporting countries and organizations to expedite and further strengthen efforts and practical actions for implementation of the Roadmap.

At the conclusion of the Meeting Member Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Idrees Mahsud brief the media on aims, objective and outcomes of the 6th RTG Meeting.