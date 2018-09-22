Disappointed over India’s refusal to hold meeting at UNGA: Shah Mehmood

DOHA: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that he is very much disappointed over India’s refusal to carry out meeting at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Talking to media persons on his way to New York, the foreign minister said that New Delhi has once again demonstrated hesitation, adding that he was shocked and surprised with the development. Dialogues are the only way to resolve all outstanding issues, he asserted.

The minister said that Pakistan wishes improvement in the region but looks like New Delhi has other priorities. “Our attitude is positive but India failed to get out of politics,” he continued.

Earlier, Indian government had revoked its decision to accept Pakistan’s proposal for a meeting between the Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of UNGA in New York.

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said : “There would be no meeting between the foreign ministers any longer.”

On Thursday, news emerged that PM Imran Khan had written a letter to PM Modi, seeking to re-start the talks on key issues including Kashmir.

Khan also proposed a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“Building on the mutual desire for peace between our two countries, I wish to propose a meeting between Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, before the informal meeting of the SAARC foreign ministers at the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York,” Khan wrote.

In the letter to Khan, Modi conveyed India’s commitment to pursue “meaningful” and “constructive” engagement with Pakistan and emphasising the need to work for a terror-free South Asia.

