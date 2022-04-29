Disallowing prayers on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida at Jamia Masjid unacceptable: PAGD

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has deplored the directives of the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to not allow congregational prayers on the holy occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration deplored that the authorities have asked the managing body of the Jamia Masjid not to offer prayers on Shab-e-Qadar and Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan.

The statement reads that the move will bar thousands of people from offering congregational prayers inside the historic mosque. “Since it amounts to direct interference in the people’s religious matters, the move is unacceptable and reprehensible.”

PAGD urged upon the Indian government to reconsider its decision forthwith and allow the people to offer the prayers.—KMS