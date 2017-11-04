Disadvantages of self-treatment

It is undeniable fact that many people are taking medicines/Syrups without the consultation of the doctors when they feel wretched and do not bother to turn up before a Doctor and purchase medicines from Medical Stores, which cause reaction to their bodies and, as a result, some other diseases are taking place owing to intake of medicines without the consultation of relevant doctors. I request the people to please avoid self-medication and seek consultation of specialist doctors regarding their treatment.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON

Shikarpur

