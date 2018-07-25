Disadvantages of social media

I would like to describe about social media which is total wastage of time. Social media affects like drugs, it never leaves us alone and keeps us busy and almost prevents us from doing our daily activities. Mostly we get fewer marks in school or college, that’s all because of media. Our examinations are too important for us, but when we start using social media, our minds automatically will be captured by it. Social media has put our future at risk. It is essential that we should fix time for both – social media and other activities.

ADNAN MAQSOOD

Kech, Balochistan

