Disadvantages of cell phone

Excessive use of cell phones creates problems especially by teenagers. Having cell phone in your hand with internet facility is just like having the world in your hand and without parental guidance our teenagers are misusing it. It is often seen that toddlers are also given cell phones in their hands for the entertainment which is more disastrous as their eye sight becomes very weak at an early age while harmful waves also have bad effect on nerves and growth of kids. People of all ages use cell phones in informal and formal gatherings which is also against etiquette.

Parents need to play their due role to refrain their kids to use cell phones frequently besides parental guidance wherever it is necessary and required and elders should avoid using cell phones specially in formal meetings.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

