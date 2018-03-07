Disabled will be provided govt employment: Murad

Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured differently abled persons (disabled) to provide them government jobs in April. He issued necessary directives to the chief secretary to expe-dite the process in this regard. He said while holding a meeting with the representatives of differently disabled persons at the Chief Minis-ter House here Tuesday.

He said that there was a two percent quota for disabled persons in the government jobs, which he had enhanced to five percent. “Since the overall recruitment process was taking time, therefore, a separate process for differently abled persons was started and now their inter-views have almost been done,” he added.

Murad Ali said that he was trying to establish differently persons on the basis of their abilities. “We are not giving you any favour but it is your right to lead a respectable life and become effective citizen that is why I am holding sixth meeting with you here,” he said. Differently abled persons thanked the chief minister for his support and personal interest. The chief minister just after holding a meeting with the dif-ferently abled persons held another meeting with ministers Jam Me-htab Dahar, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon and secretaries of different departments.

He said the interview process of differently abled persons has almost come to end. “I want you to work out department-wise vacancy posi-tion with five percent quota allocated for differently abled persons so that they can be issued offer orders on merit accordingly,” he directed Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon. The chief minister also directed all the secretaries of provincial departments to work out vacancy position and hand over to the chief secretary. “We are going to give jobs to differently abled persons purely on merit,” he said.