Dirrell claims WBC super middleweight belt

Los Angeles

Anthony Dirrell captured the vacant World Boxing Council super middleweight world title with a 10-round technical split decision over Turkey’s Avni Yildirim Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The action-packed bout was stopped in the 10th of 12 scheduled rounds on the advice of the ringside doctor because of a gaping cut over Dirrell’s left eye.

With the cut deemed to have resulted from an accidental head butt in the middle rounds, they went to the scorecards, with two ringside judges scoring it 96-94 for Dirrell and one seeing it 98-92 for Yildirim.

Yildirim, who began celebrating as soon as the bout was stopped, looked on in disgust as the belt was handed to Dirrell, who regained a title he first won with a unanimous decision over Sakio Bika in August 2014 only to lose it in his first defense against Badou Jack.

‘This one is just as joyful,’ said Dirrell, whose ring career was nearly derailed in 2006 when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.—APP

