Directorates to check violence against women: Ijaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Sunday said that directorates are being set up to check violence against women in the province.

In an interview here on the eve of 70th anniversary of the Universal Declration of Human Rights, he said the Provincial Human Rights Department was setting up Human Rights offices at tehsil and district level to eradicate HR violations and violence against women.

To a query, he said the violence against women was intolerable and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to introduce legislation in order to protect women from all kinds of violence.

To a question, he said the government was committed to protect minorities’ rights and tangible steps were being taken to ensure safety of minorities in the country.

About Christmas, Ijaz Alam said the department was providing financial assistance to the inmates who were languishing in jails due to non-payment of fine amounts.

He said the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department would celebrate the Universal Human Rights Declaration Day in a befitting manner and special programmes would be held across the province.

He said the central ceremony would be held at Alhamra Hall No 1 to commemorate the day, while Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest on the occasion.

He said that special awards would be given to the people who had rendered invaluable services for protection of human rights in the province.

He lambasted the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), which ignored legislation on the rights of minorities, adding, the PTI government would do the needful in this regard.

He said the minorities enjoyed full freedom in Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would ensure that their rights are protected by all means.

