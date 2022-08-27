Director RDA visits ‘Fawara Chowk’ shelter home to inspect facilities

On the directives of the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA, Ghazanfar Ali Malik visited the ‘Fawara Chowk’ RDA parking plaza shelter home and inspected the facilities being provided to the homeless people.

On the occasion he also arranged a special meal for the people living in the shelter home.

The destitute and homeless people living in the shelter home were provided with different food items according to the season.

On this occasion, the Director MP&TE RDA Ghazanfar Ali Malik sat down to eat with the people present there.

The Director said that all possible steps were being taken to provide better facilities to the people living in the shelter home which was established here in ‘Fawara Chowk’ by RDA.

He also issued instructions to the officers concerned of the shelter home to visit the roads and footpaths and bring the destitute and homeless people to the shelter home, and provide them with food and other facilities. On this occasion, other officers of RDA were also present.