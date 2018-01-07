Director Livestock visits veterinary hospitals

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Director Livestock and Dairy Development Rawalpindi Dr Ghulam Hussain Bhutta Saturday visited rural areas of Rawalpindi division and inspected veterinary hospitals. Dr Bhutta, in a statement here, said adequate funds had been provided by the provincial government for the promotion of livestock and dairy sector and the target fixed for the purpose could only be achieved by the staff discharging professional responsibilities with honesty and dedication. He directed the veterinary doctors and field staff to extend every possible treatment facilities to animals and educate farmers to adopt necessary precautionary measures to prevent their animals from current cold wave. He inspected the vicinity of veterinary hospitals and directed to make sure the cleanliness and provision of necessary medicines to be used for the treatment of animals, he said.