Direction for completing development schemes by March 31 issued

Rawalpindi

Director Development and Finance(DDF) Noreen Bashir has directed all government departments to complete the on-going development schemes by March 31, 2018. Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing schemes here on Friday, she said no delay in the approved schemes would be tolerated as 100% funds had been transferred.

Noreen said we were determined to provide people better health, medical and education facilities for which various schemes had been initiated which on completion will benefit the people and help to improve their living standard.

Briefing the meeting, she said work on Shahbaz Sharif Park at Rawal road with a cost of 87.93 million was under progress while a Janaza-gah was being constructed at the cost of Rs.100 million in NA-52.

She said Rs 62.449 million in NA -53 and Rs 77,919 million for NA-50 had been allocated for the repair of roads. Deputy Director Development Saima Ghafoor, Director Colleges Malik Asghar and heads of concerned departments were also present in the meeting.—APP