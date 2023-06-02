Direct Hajj flights to Makkah to commence from June 5

Beginning on June 5, the Hajj flight service will carry intended pilgrims directly to Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Ten Pakistani towns will offer flights to Makkah, with the final aircraft departing for the holy city on June 21.

The first flight from Rahim Yar Khan is scheduled to leave for Jeddah on June 6, while a second flight from Sukkur is scheduled to depart for Jeddah on June 7.

The post-hajj flight operation, however, will start on July 4.

The pilgrims would go to Madina to fulfill their eight-day stay after performing the Hajj before flying back to Pakistan from Madina.

The pilgrims will have access to medical services around-the-clock from a committed team of more than 137 doctors and paramedics.

It is important to note that the national flag carrier set the fares for pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia under the private Hajj scheme from $870 to $1,180 for the southern region, which includes Karachi, Quetta, Sukkur, and Hyderabad, and decided to charge fares in US dollars for the second year in a row.

The pilgrims from the northern region, on the other hand, paid between $910 and $1,220 for their flights. Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, and other cities are located in the northern region.