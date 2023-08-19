THE national air carrier of Azerbaijan will launch regular flights to Pakistan from September 20, 2023 as part of the understanding between the two countries to promote their bilateral ties in different spheres of life. The flights will operate to the capital Islamabad as well as to the largest cities of Karachi and Lahore to meet growing demand for travel between Pakistan and the Central Asian Republic.

An understanding to start direct flights between the two brotherly countries was reached during visit of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Azerbaijan in June 2023 and its practical implementation on a fast track basis is reflection of the oft-repeated commitment of President Ilham Aliyeh to bolster all-round ties with Pakistan. On that occasion, the two leaders had agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and aviation sectors to reflect the decades-old strong relationship between the two countries. Credit for initiation of concrete measures to boost bilateral ties also goes to the vibrant ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, who is a strong advocate of forging closer economic cooperation between Islamabad and Baku. He was also instrumental in securing approval of the Azeri President for exemption of customs duty on import of rice from Pakistan. The willingness of Azerbaijan to cement ties with Pakistan in different spheres of life offers immense potential for both public and private sectors of the two countries to take the relationship to new heights. In fact, there is great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the realms of agriculture, trade, IT, banking, tourism, transport, energy and health.