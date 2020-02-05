Direct flights from China to Lahore start today

Following the resumption of flight operations to Islamabad, and Karachi, now direct flight operation from China to Lahore will also start from today (Thursday). As per media reports, first flight CZ-6017 for Lahore from Chinese city Aermacchi will land at Allama Iqbal International Airport on 8am in the morning. Chinese Southern Air flight will be parked at Bay No 10 while Bay No 11 will be kept vacant as a precautionary measure. Senior doctors and paramedic staff will be present at airport at the time of arrival of passengers.–Staff Reporter