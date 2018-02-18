Direct election to Upper House can empower Senate

‘Insight into Senate of Pakistan’ launched

Zubair Qureshi

Former Chairman Senate, Wasim Sajjad on Saturday proposed direct elections to Senate of Pakistan so that the Upper House of the Parliament could be empowered and its members could effectively give their input in decision making. He was addressing as chief guest the launching ceremony of the book ‘Insight into the Senate of Pakistan’ by former Senator and Information Minister Nisar A Memon. Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon, Chairman of the Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN) Shoaib Sultan Khan, former Secretary, Senate of Pakistan Iftikhar Ullah Babar and representative of the Youth Assembly Hannan Ali Abbasi also addressed on the occasion and discussed various aspects of the book and its importance in contemporary scenario.

Senator Wasim Sajjad while floating the idea of the direct election emphasized the importance of the Upper House in the Parliamentary democracy. Unfortunately, he said, we don’t have a word in Urdu being used for the Senate of Pakistan as we call our National Assembly “Qaumi Assembly.”

There is a strong need to introduce Senate and its functions to the common people of the country, he said. About Nisar A Memon he was of the view that he knew him since the times of Moin Qureshi government when he was brought from IBM and joined his caretaker set-up. Later, in the Musharraf period he was given a ticket for the Upper House and made senator and Information Minister. He called Senator Memon a patriot and a workaholic. About the book, Mr Wasim Sajjad said the book would help the readers and researchers know about the function of the Senate of Pakistan and also they would come to know about many inside stories in its parliamentary proceedings.

Marvi Memon was of the view though her father shifted from corporate sector to politics he remained a role model for her and his patriotism always remained above board. I’ve learnt from him the values of fairness, correctness, humility and hard work, she said.

Shoaib Sultan Khan also termed the book ‘a worth-reading’ and a must read. The anecdotes given in the book are quite eye-opening, he said and it tells a lot about how the Upper House works.

Iftikhar Babar gave a synopsis of the book and detailing the account given in the nine chapters of the book. It keeps the readers’ interest intact and alive, he said. the writer also tells us how writing a book on Senate of Pakistan struck him, he said adding it was March 7, 2007 when the author of the book was attending last session of the Senate proceeding when it came to his mind he should write a book and today, we are witnessing the result of that. The book also tells about the exorbitant financial perks and privileges the Senators draw and the writer emphasizes productive role of senators. “Each hour of Senate should be utilized to some good purpose,” Iftikhar Babr quoted Nisar A Memon from the book. The book also discussed the role and mandate of the Election Commission and according to the author it should be strong and independent.