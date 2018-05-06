Dire situation in Held Kashmir requires urgent attention of world community: Tehmina Janjua

DHAKA : Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua has called for urgent attention of the international community and especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for responding to the humanitarian needs of people in Occupied Kashmir, Rohingya Muslims and Palestinian refugees.

She was addressing the OIC`s Special Session on the “Humanitarian Challenges of the OIC Countries Including those related to the Rohingyas” at the 45th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Dhaka.

The Foreign Secretary condemned the brutal killings of innocent Kashmiris as well as use of pellet guns resulting in the complete loss of eye sight of many Kashmiris. She referred to the situation in IoK as dire, seeking urgent attention of the international community and especially the OIC for responding to the humanitarian needs of the Kashmiri people in IoK.

She said that Pakistan deeply values the OIC’s consistent support for the realization of the inalienable right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination. The people of Jammu and Kashmir draw strength from the OIC’s consistent support for their just cause. The geopolitical changes and global realignments can not deter the brave Kashmiri people from pursuing their legitimate rights.

The head of Pakistani delegation said that the adoption of OIC resolutions on Kashmir during this session will be another reminder of the urgency for resolution of the dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. A fair and just resolution of this internationally recognized dispute and immediate halt to the suppression of human rights of the Kashmiris is essential to fostering sustainable peace in South Asia and beyond.

The Foreign Secretary highlighted the human rights violations against Rohingya Muslims and reiterated Pakistan’s support to ease the miseries and humanitarian challenges being faced by these innocent people. She also applauded the OIC and Bangladesh for extending support and hospitality to Rohingyas.

“The world today and particularly the Islamic world is faced with complex challenges. Inter and intra state conflicts abound, foreign occupation of Muslim lands continues, the scourge of terrorism persists, illiteracy, poverty and food and water scarcity, among others, define contemporary landscape. Islamophbia has emerged as a new platform both to stigmatize Muslims and to leverage it for political gains,” the Foreign Secretary said.

She said that competition and confrontation among and between major powers is on the rise, accentuating risks to global and regional stability. There are attempts by some powerful states to consign multilateralism and institutions of global governance to narrow national interests.

This meeting is therefore a timely occasion to reflect on these worrying trendlines and develop a common agenda that is commensurate with the enormity of the challenges. The theme for our Conference – “Islamic values for sustainable peace, solidarity and development” – is both important and appropriate.

Tehmina said that the tragedies of Palestine and Kashmir endure even after seventy years; the homes, cities and towns of these oppressed people remain occupied, their livelihood destroyed, their rights usurped and their dignity trampled upon. Their legitimate and just struggles continue to be expediently equated with terrorism. The state and people of Jammu and Kashmir remain under the illegal Indian occupation. Their fundamental rights, including their right to self-determination, continue to be denied.

“As in the case of Palestine, the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir are being ignored,” she remarked.

The US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and its plan to shift its Embassy is an affront to the global consensus on this important issue, as reflected in UN General Assembly and several OIC resolutions. People across continents, cultures and faiths are united in opposing this move.

“The people and Government of Pakistan fully share these sentiments. Our Parliament has adopted unanimous resolutions strongly condemning this regressive decision,” said Tehmina.

Pakistan commends Turkey for convening the Extraordinary OIC Summit on this important issue. This session must renew our strong opposition to the US decision, call on the US to revisit its decision and reaffirm our solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Foreign Secretary called for OIC’s consistent support to Palestinian refugees. She stated that it was Muslim Ummah’s collective responsibility to address the financial challenges being faced by United Nations Relief and Works Agencies for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

While emphasizing Pakistan’s continued commitment to look after Afghan refugees, Foreign Secretary invited attention of the OIC countries to support Pakistan’s efforts including ensuring repatriation of these refugees to their homeland.

She said that Pakistan is deeply concerned over continued strife and instability in Afghanistan. Peace and stability between Pakistan and Afghanistan are indivisible. “Our national vision for peaceful neighbourhod, connectivity and development are intrinsically linked to peace and stability in Afghanistan,” she said.

Pakistan, therefore, is closely working with the Afghan Government and the international community for reconciliation and dialogue that is owned and led by Afghanistan.

“We fully support President Ashraf Ghani’s initiative for dialogue with Taliban. We are also actively engaged with our brothers in Afghanistan on a host of other issues ranging from economic development, refugees and border management. We will continue to do our utmost to advance peace, stability and development in Afghanistan,” said the Foreign Secretary.

She said Pakistan expresses full solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims. They have been subject to untold misery, torture and displacement, with few parallels in recent years. Pakistan joins the international community in reiterating its strong condemnation of brutal violence and denial of legitimate rights of the Rohingyas.

“We wish to also take this opportunity to commend the people of Bangladesh for their generosity of spirit in hosting and looking after the Rohingyas. We also renew our call for early and full repatriation of Rohingyas to their homes in safety, dignity and honour,” the Foreign Secretary said.

The OIC should also play a significant role in discussion over the reform of the Security Council.

“As the second largest inter-governmental organization, we should play a pro-active role in the reform process and seek adequate representation in the reformed Security Council as laid down in numerous OIC resolutions,” she added.

“Pakistan is an advocate and practitioner of this integrated approach. This is manifest in our policy of “peaceful neighbourhood”. The vision of “peace for development” has consistently guided our efforts to help create an environment that fosters cooperation and development,” Tehmina Janjua concludes.

Orignally published by NNI