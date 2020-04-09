Dire need to spread message of love

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JACOBABAD There is a dire need to spread the message of tolerance, patience, love, and brotherhood amongst the people of Sindh mainly people of Jacobabad to overcome extremism and negative thinking because we could take the country towards the path of development by spreading the message of love and brotherhood and hard work and we should passion to help the destitute people of the province as well as the county, but unfortunately, our youth has been misguiding for a long. This was said by Raaz Khan Pathan, the provincial leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter, on the occasion to celebrate his 27th birthday