Dire need of dams

Water is essential for life and sadly Pakistan is facing sever water crisis. The UNO has listed Pakistan 7th in the list of countries facing water crisis. The consumption of water is much bigger than its supply. The growth rate of Pakistan’s population is 5.7, so after a few years the population will multiply but I think water supply will not be matching with the population increase. Will we be able to accommodate our people basic necessity?

Pakistan is a country where water is wasted in floods but no dams or reservoirs are built. Different areas in Pakistan receive a vast amount of rainfall but all water drains down by improper planning of saving that water for meeting the needs of our country. Pakistan being an agriculture country has a dire need of water. It will come as a shock, but only two dams have been made in the past 70 years.

Now, as the monsoon season is just around the corner I want to request the officials to please plan something to reserve water so that we can use it when there is scarcity. And as the citizens we need to limit the use of water and should ensure no water gets wasted.

BATOOL NAQVI

Karachi

