Dir Lower advance to next round

Peshawar

Lower Dir ad-vanced to next round after securing Afghan club by two wickets in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Under-19 Twenty20 Cricket Tournament being played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Afghan club while batting first setup 162 runs for the loss of six wickets wherein Salahuddin made 37 runs including four boundaries, Bashir scored 33 runs with three boundaries, Abid (27) with two boundaries and Zia (26) were the key contributors.

Related