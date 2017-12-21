Dir Lower advance to next round

KP Youth U-19 Twenty20 Cricket

Peshawar

Lower Dir advanced to next round after securing Afghan club by two wickets in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Under-19 Twenty20 Cricket Tournament being played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Afghan club while batting first setup 162 runs for the loss of six wickets wherein Salahuddin made 37 runs including four boundaries, Bashir scored 33 runs with three boundaries, Abid (27) with two boundaries and Zia (26) were the key contributors. For Dir Lower Hussain grabbed three wickets, Rizwan took two wickets.

In reply Dir Lower chased the target for the loss of eight wickets with Iftikhar hammered a cracking knock of 55 runs including seven boundaries, Faisal made 32 runs with two boundaries and Abdur Rehman scored 21 runs. For Afghan club Bilal Ahmadzai grabbed three wickets, Zia got two wickets.

Earlier, President Dir Lower Cricket Association Rozamin Khan, who was the chief guest on this occasion, the players were introduced to him. President Peshawar District Cricket Association Asghar Ali, Chairman Organizing Committee Malik Farman Ali were also present.

In the second match Malik Saad club defeated Gul Racks Department team by 27 runs. Malik Saad while batting first setup 148 runs with Rashid Khan struck a cracking knock of 81 runs with nine boundaries. For Gul Racks Adnan claimed three wickets, Khalid and Nouman got two wickets each.

In reply Gul Racks bowled out for 121 runs after playing 16.3 with Abdur Rashid (41) with four boundaries and one six was the only high runs contributor, none of the other batsmen could cross the double figures. For Malik Saad Mustafa claimed four wickets and Shakeel took three wickets. Thus Malik Saad won the match by 27 runs.—APP