Diplomats’ role crucial to increase exports: FCCI

Faisalabad

The business community of Pakistan must develop good relationship with foreign diplomats to give a quantum jump to exports, and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Standing Committee on Diplomatic Affairs and International Trade Delegations should work seriously in this regard, said FCCI President Shabbir Hussain Chawla here Monday.

Chairing the standing committee meeting, he said that Lahore and Islamabad chambers were very active on this front and regularly organising international events. The events were attended by ambassadors, diplomats and high government officials including president and prime minister of Pakistan.

He said that participation of the chamber members in the events was very productive and the standing committees must encourage relevant members of FCCI to ensure their presence in these meetings.

FCCI Standing Committee Chairman Engineer Suhail Bin Rasheed told the audience that various foreign ambassadors have already been invited to attend the FCCI. Similarly, the procedure to send foreign trade delegations to different potential markets had also been finalised, which would be implemented with the consultation of FCCI president and Executive Committee.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Vice President Sheikh Farooq Yusuf, Vice President Usman Rauf, Muhammad Shafique, Sheikh Muhammad Idrees, Rana Ikram Ullah, Sheikh Abrar Ahmed, Chaudhary Talat Mehmood, Rana Sikandar Azam, Tauqeer Ahmed, Muhammad Ameen, Haider Miraj, Zahid Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, Muhammad Nadeem Malik and Muhammad Rafique.—APP