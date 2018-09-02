Diplomats pay tributes to Zahid Malik

Ashraf Ansari

Ambassador Ihsan

Mustafa Yurdakul of Turkey, Ambassador of Tunisia Adil Elarbi and First Secretary of Azerbaijan Embassy, Mr Chingiz Garible paid glowing tributes to late Mr. Zahid Malik for his services for the cause of Pakistan and brotherly Muslim countries.

They were among the participants at a Quran Khwani and Dua-e-Maghfarat for late Mr. Zahid Malik on the occasion of his second death anniversary.

Informally talking to Pakistan Observer, they recalled their fond memories relating to their interaction with the late Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer.

They said Zahid Malik was committed to the cause of his country as well as the Muslim world. He highlighted in his newspaper issues of vital importance for Pakistan and brotherly Muslim countries.

He was a great supporter of regional and world peace, believing it was prerequisite for development and prosperity of the people.

The late veteran journalist upheld values associated with the practice of media.

He opposed negative trends in the media and motivated media persons to maintain valuable traditions of media by taking inspiration from great journalists.

The diplomats said Pakistan Observer became a reputed newspaper under the leadership of late Mr. Zahid Malik.

This newspaper, they observed symbolizes his vision of a balanced and unbiased newspaper that is wedded to the cause of the nation and nation’s friends.

