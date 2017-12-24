Diplomats attend grand Quaid-e-Azam Day function in Lahore: Shehbaz says acting upon Quaid’s thoughts only way to progress

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif participated as a chief guest in a grand function held at Expo Centre here Saturday in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Day title ‘Quaid Ka Khawab Tabeer Bana Punjab’.

The function was attended by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Mr Nawaf Bin Said Al Malik, the Ambassador of Kuwait Mr Nassar Abdur Rahman J Almutairi, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mr Jaya Nath C.P Lokuketagodage, Deputy High Commissioner of Australia Mr Brek Batlay, Ambassador of Belarus Mr Anderei Amolovich, Ambassador of Nigeria Mr Adebayo A Olaniyi, Ambassador of Sudan Mr. Tagldin EL hadithir, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Az. Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, provincial ministers, members of assembly and large number of other prominent personalities.

.Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Muslims in the subcontinent had launched a great struggle under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam for an independent country and due to their struggle Pakistan was created and we have gathered here today to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said today we have to review that how much we have acted upon on the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and how much we are succeeded in achieving the objectives of the creation of Pakistan.

The chief minister said when our neighbouring country had made nuclear missiles then our nation had made the determination to strengthen our defence. He said today Pakistan is a nuclear state and the enemy cannot cast its evil eye on our country. He said our defence is very strong but we are behind in the economic development. He said the countries which were behind us had crossed us now

He said Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with immense resources but we are unable to use these resources for our benefit and progress. He said the aristocracy of Pakistan is responsible for this plight because it has looted the national resources mercilessly and weaken Pakistan’s economy. He said examples of Japan, Germany, Turkey and China are in front of us and these countries had made speedy progress

He said the government of PML-N has struggle day and night during the last four and half years for the development and progress in the country. He said measures taken under the leadership of Mohammad Nawaz Sharif to end energy crisis are bearing fruit. He said mega projects of energy based on coal, gas, solar and hydel have been completed and thousands of megawatt of electricity has been generated and added to the national grid.

The Chief Minister said the today’s ceremony has been organised to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and the ambassadors, high commissioners and other participants of the ceremony. Singers presented national song in the colourful ceremony and received applauses from the audience.

INP/AH

AIOU’s Christian employees celebrate Xmas

Islamabad, Dec. 24 (INP): Christian employees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here celebrated Christmas Day, paying rich tributes to Hazrat Esa (AS) for his message of love to humanity.

The Day was marked with cutting a cake. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated the community on their religious day, wishing them a happy life. He assured them that their welfare will remain his top-priority.

The function was jointly arranged by the University’s Project Directorate and Employees Welfare Association.

The VC further said, the AIOU will provide scholarships to the children of the Christian employees, enabling them to continue their future study.

The Registrar AIOU, Dr. Muhammad Naeem Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

Orignally published by INP