I am deeply dismayed by the dishonesty of the Diplomatic Shuttle Service, Islamabad in grossly overcharging the visa seekers who are compelled to use the Service to go to the Embassies. I reached the Shuttle Service complex at 8 a.m. on 13 Feb 2019. The Embassy website had informed that the return ticket for the short 10 minute ride to the Embassy was Rs. 500. There are two ticket counters, one Executive Class and one Economy. Morning time is rush hour at the complex, and the Shuttle staff had deliberately closed the Economy Class Counter. The anxious visa seekers had no option but to buy the Executive Class tickets at an exorbitant cost of Rs. 1000 per ticket. My wife objected and said that the ticket was supposed to be Rs. 500 but the official just smiled, and I had to pay Rs. 2000 for two tickets. However, about half an hour later, when the rush had subsided, the Economy Class Counter was opened, but by that time a major part of the visa seekers had already purchased the expensive Executive Class tickets.

Generally most visa seekers prefer the short Economy Class ride, which is bad business for the transport contractor. Therefore the Diplomatic Shuttle Service has devised this plan to mint more money from the helpless and anxious visa seekers, who will willingly pay more just to be able to get to the Embassies on time. The vigilance staff of CDA is requested to ensure that the transport contractor of the Diplomatic Shuttle Service keeps the Economy Class Counter open at all times and does not rob the already stressed visa seekers of their hard earned money.

KHALID HYDER

Rawalpindi

