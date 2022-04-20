Diplomatic passport is Nawaz right, will be issued: Sanaullah

The newly sworn in Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that a diplomatic passport was former prime minister Nawaz Sharif right and will be issued to him.

In conversation with the media after sworning into Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new cabinet, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regretted that “it is unfortunate that a person who has been prime minister three times is being deprived of national citizenship.”

The minister stated that the interior ministry would be briefed on security issues and subsequently formulate a policy. Referring to his drugs case, the minister said that an investigation will be done into the registration of the fake case.

“Everyone has the freedom to express on social media, but we have to take care of the other person’s freedom too,” he said, adding that the government would not ban social media but will regulate it.

Minister Sanaullah also told the press that former prime minister Imran Khan has been granted “foolproof security” on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“We have no intelligence regarding a threat to Imran Khan’s life,” he stated.

In response to a question about registering a case against Imran Khan, the minister said the government would not take any retaliatory action.