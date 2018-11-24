Diplomatic moot held at Millennium campus I-9/3

Staff Reporter

The Second Day of the biggest event Millennial Model United Nations MMUN 2018 organized by Roots Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad commenced with a noteworthy Diplomatic Moot moderated by the Ambassadors from around the globe representing United Nations member states, H.E. Mr. Adel Elarbi Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia in Islamabad, H.E. Mr. Noordeen Mohamed Shahied High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Islamabad, H.E. Mr. Syed Hassan Raza Former High Commissioner to Malaysia, Additional Secretary Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, General (R) Raza Muhammad Former Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Mauritius and Mr. Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq (TI) Chief Executive Officer Roots Millennium Education, Pakistan.

The Diplomatic Moot is an extra ordinary platform to discuss the most important and sensitive issues and this year the topic of the Diplomatic Moot debate was “Global Humanitarian Crisis”.

The delegates debated in a profound manner on issues relatedto the refugee crises, Water Scarcity, the Role of UNin Palestine, Yemen, Syria and the Kashmir Conflict.

Mr. Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq shaped the Moot to enable the youth with a significant opportunity to speak with the Ambassadors and Diplomats. The profound and knowledgeable intellectual session enlightened the youth and provided them with an opportunity to be guided youth on different aspects of United N and its sessions.

The foreign diplomats were highly pleased and appreciated the encouraging thoughts of the delegates and insisted them to utilize talents to make positive contributions to their society. There were series of questions asked by students like one of the millennial asked as if it is common to hear that countering terrorism is vital for solving refugee crises.

The ambassadors endorsed this idea and agreed that it is categorically important and highly essential to cater the terrorism in order to reach a better solution to the refugee crises. The Diplomatic Moot concluded on a pleasant and high-end note with ample appreciation by the ambassadors for their deep insight into world issues and their intellectual ideas. They highly appreciated Mr. Faisal Mushtaq and the college managementfor developing deep thinker and critical analyzers in his students.

The Ambassadors commended the delegates on their knowledge and concern not on national issues but also on the global scenarios. Chief Executive Roots Millennium Education Mr. Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq, Director Outreach and Communications Mrs. Sabina Zakir& Principal Ms. Muneeze Muzaffar gave mementos to the Ambassadors and representatives of the countries.

