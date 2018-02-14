Diplomatic insight of artificial intelligence

Mafaz Ahsan

THE name of Sun Tzu would not be stranger to those who have some interest in history, particularly in the history of wars and battles. This Chinese general from the ancient China had a great command over designing military strategies and is traditionally credited as the author of ‘The Art of War’. It is said that the philosophy presented in this book has been very popular both in the East and the West. The basic philosophy Sun Tzu advocated in ‘The Art of War’ is that ‘The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting’. In other words he pleaded that war must always be avoided and things must be settled down through talks and negotiations.

Diplomats play the most important role in this regard. But no diplomat could be successful in negotiations on behalf of his country unless he is provided with a very clear-cut type of policy by his government. In other words the whole responsibility of making the negotiations fruitful comes to the shoulders of the policy-makers. Recently during a discussion on the ‘Comparative Influence of Artificial Intelligence on Diplomacy and Public Administration’, a similar manifestation influenced the spirit of opinion and standpoint of all, dimensionally. The problems of collective nature have always received a good deal of attention from policy makers. Such matters are always targeted by the minds having hidden plans to change the ongoing game. Bureaucracy is a key player which has ability to changes the game. Public administration has a great impact on the implementation of the administrative policies on local level.

The difference in managerial approach and the political approach regarding the implementation on the grassroots level is definitely a matter of immense prominence. The legal approach of implementation of public policy differs on the very instance when there is clash in taking decisions. Amongst some developing countries, Pakistan can be referred as a fine case study on the subject. Radical in its political situation and peripheral in its economics, the financial model of Pakistan has a great diversity within its policy making and implementation. The role of Artificial Intelligence is at times related to the matters of Public Administration and Public Policy, but again, the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the foreign policy and diplomacy is left, unaddressed. In an unceremonious or societal sagacity, diplomacy is the engagement of delicacy to expand and enhance the premeditated gain and achieve a maximum improvement out of the solution. It is the planned and intentional way to find reciprocally tolerable elucidations to an unaddressed issue.

The Islamic radicalization has forcefully changed the mindsets of thinking. For example, Palestine has lost its area with the passage of time. The limits of Israel have extended day by day and till the date, America has officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The technological advancement and artificial intelligence of Israel has expanded over the years. The enlargement in militia, innovation in weapons, upsurge in resources and international palisade has made Israel, superlative. It is only the impact of technical abilities and growth in artificial intelligence which has given boast to the Israeli territory and occupancy whereas Palestine lacks such skills and abilities. Diplomacy is the trend and an exercise of piloting different talks and changing the scenarios in our own favor. It is the style of probable constructive arguments as per the logical and considerable norms, between the nominated representatives of the two countries, sitting on the either sides of a table. It usually refers to the international customs in comparison to the ethical gestures of one state to solve mutual disputes on tables by increasing the numbers of trade, investments and customary businesses. There is no rocket science in the case and there’s no directional structure as well. The only thing which is reported in the history is the way of expression and the way of negotiation.

Sometimes diplomacy is overcome by artificial intelligence and technological advancement and sometimes diplomacy defeats technology, power, weapons, intelligence and artificial intelligence. The ideal situation is when these all tools work together in a particular co-ordination. There is no scope of diplomacy in the perspective of artificial intelligence as the world knows great events when wars ended up with no results and diplomacy got them a safe out-way. It is all about the quality of work you do, it is all about the quantity of struggle you do, and it is never about the destinations. The international endorsements of policies have global impacts. Such decisions are not only backed by the international leaders but also assisted trade and investment hubs of the entire world. The world needs technology, the world needs peace, the world needs love, the world needs food for the hungry and for all this the world needs diplomacy. A successful and competent diplomacy is the only tool which could help us in sorting out our issues and resolve the disputes and could ensure the landing of investments, trade, peace and growth of the world.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Lahore.