Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that through extensive engagement with the international community, Pakistan achieved substantially on the diplomatic front during the past fifteen months.

Addressing a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after launching ‘Digitised system under Foreign Minister’s Change Management Reforms’, the foreign minister said that through intensive engagements with the international community, they could now claim “diplomacy is back”.

It was also an appropriate response to those who were touting about Pakistan being isolated at the global level, he added.

The foreign minister said that due to consistent global engagements under his stewardship, and with the countries in the Middle East, the United States, China, and other members of the United Nations, they had increased Pakistan’s outreach and viewpoint on different issues, leading to success at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after the country was removed from the grey list and climate change issue.

He said during the floods last year and afterward, in the post-flood scenario, the international community came to support Pakistan in the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The UN General Assembly members focused on Pakistan during the relief efforts and subsequently, they successfully arranged the Climate Resilient Pakistan summit in Geneva receiving ‘a substantive and qualitative response’.

Foreign Minister Bilawal, to a media query, reiterated that Pakistan was not keen to join the ‘blocs policy’ and would take decisions in the larger national interests.

Pakistan had stressed upon resolution of all world issues through dialogue and diplomacy, he added.

Responding to another question regarding terrorist organizations, he maintained that writ of the state would be established at all costs and the government would not take steps to appease the militant or terrorists outfits.