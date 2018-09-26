Diploma for Mental Health commences at IIUI

International Diploma on Mental Health, Law and Human Rights commenced on Wednesday here at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

The launching ceremony of the first session in this regard was organized here at Faisal Masjid Campus which was joined by Member National Assembly, Riaz Fatiyana, , IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Dr. Melvyn Freeman, Dr. Tahir Khalily (Vice President Academics and clinical psychologist) Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, DG Shariah Academy, and Dr. Aziz ur Rehman, Chairman Department of Law and legal advisor IIUI).

Riaz Fatiyana called upon the academic fraternity and psychologists to play role to solve the leading issues of the society such as terrorism. He said the Muslim scholars, psychologists and academicians must devise a strategy to deal with the misconceptions disseminated against Islam.—INP

