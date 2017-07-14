Diploma courses for BHUs, RHCs doctors suggested

Family medicine conference

Peshawar

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice Chancellor designate Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed said that diploma courses would be launched for doctors serving in the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) to enhance their capacity. He was speaking as chief guest at the concluding session of two days national conference titled Family Medicine (FM) organized by the KMU in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department. Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed said he would utilize all the available resources and manpower to fulfill their commitment with the WHO and also improve health services at the periphery level.

During my 26 years of service, I have seen that majority of the patients first go to their nearest healthcare provider. And then most of the patients prefer to visit the health centers close to them. The aim of starting this advanced level course is to train all the doctors working in the peripheries about most of the diseases.—APP