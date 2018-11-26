Diphtheria disease

Diphtheria outbreak in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is getting worse with a number of affected children hitting 262 on Monday and health department left with only 25 vials of preventive injections. Sources in the K-P health ministry said that the department has paid Rs8 million to a Croatian firm to urgently import 2,100 vials of anti-diphtheria serum. “Diphtheria cases have been reported from the entire K-P including the merged tribal districts,” said a health official requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media. “The number of cases of deadly disease of diphtheria has reached 262 while the department has been left with only 25 vials,” he said. They said that parents of affected children were facing great difficulty in procuring the medicine. Keeping in view the increasing number of diphtheria cases health department bypassed many bureaucratic hurdles and requested a Croatian company urgently supply 2,100 packaged vials of ADS for which payment of more than Rs8 million has been made. KP government is requested to be serious in this regard.

AYAZ BALOCH

Turbat

