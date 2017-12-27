‘Dinewar Sharma’s visit a futile exercise’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Muslim League and Mass Movement while condemning the ongoing spree of killings and arrests have called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through result-oriented talks.

The JKMC General Secretary, Merajuddin Saleh in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the visit of Jammu and Kashmir by India-appointed interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma is a futile exercise and the wastage of time. India has been resorting to such tactics in the past, but to no avail, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement termed the arrest of Kashmiri youth including Fiaz Ahmad, Khurshid Ahmad, Sabzar Ahmad, Khurshid Ahmad Butt and Shaukat Dar, and not producing them before courts despite the elapse of two years in detention at Kotbhalwal jail in Jammu as an inhuman and unjust act.—KMS